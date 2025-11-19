DID THEY REALLY THINK THAT THIS LAWSUIT WAS GOING TO WORK⁉️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Johnny B. Good - Did they really think that this lawsuit was going to work? Let me tell you something, if it did it would have set a precedent and the courts would be flooded everyday. There is definitely no lack of Thieves out there and they are not the brightest. This is a perfect example of that.
Source: https://x.com/Cat5SMASHICANE/status/1991129147087769679
Thumbnail: https://x.com/jacek_kapu94021/status/1991226830204850308