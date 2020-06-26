The First Family of Satanism - Nikolas Schreck and Zeena LaVey Interviewed by Bob Larson(1989)

In 1989, Reverend, televangelist and Founder of the International School of Exorcism Bob Larson sat down for a friendly interview with two people who represent everything he opposes in life. Those two people were Nikolas Schreck and his wife Zeena, daughter of Anton LaVey — the founder of the Church of Satan. Together the Shrecks were black magicians and leaders in the Church of Satan’s Werewolf Order, which they defined as a “magical resistance movement, esoteric research network, and radical ecology faction.” As the daughter and son-in-law to Anton LaVey, the Schrecks were arguably (outside LaVey himself) two of the closest people to Satanism. In a way, they were connected to the very reason it exists, to the movement that was giving a name and strength to all that Bob Larson believes is wrong with the world. At any given point in time, the interview is any combination of openly aggressive, passively aggressive, shockingly civil, shockingly lucid, hard to watch and completely riveting.