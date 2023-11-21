How To Make Better Coffee Using a Coffee Scale

Congratulations! You’ve finally made that perfect cup of coffee. Now. Can you do it again? Can you reproduce that perfect cup of coffee every time? As a professional coffee roaster, it’s my experience that without a coffee scale, duplicating that perfect cup of coffee is pretty darn hard. A coffee scale is an essential tool in your arsenal of coffee brewing equipment.
