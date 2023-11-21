Create New Account
How To Make Better Coffee Using a Coffee Scale
Conservative Coffee Lovers
1 Subscribers
52 views
Published 16 hours ago

Congratulations! You’ve finally made that perfect cup of coffee. Now. Can you do it again? Can you reproduce that perfect cup of coffee every time? As a professional coffee roaster, it’s my experience that without a coffee scale, duplicating that perfect cup of coffee is pretty darn hard. A coffee scale is an essential tool in your arsenal of coffee brewing equipment.

