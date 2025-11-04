Failed Counterblow: Ukraine’s Rodinskoe Gamble Came At A High Cost

The systematic destruction of Ukraine’s remaining air defense systems continues. In the Chernihiv region, a Russian drone strike has destroyed a Buk-M1 air defense system.

FPV drones remain highly active in the Sumy region. The Russian 56th Airborne Assault Regiment is conducting a comprehensive operation to destroy the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s logistics in this area. Particular attention is being paid to vehicles delivering supplies to the front line.

Three attempts by Ukrainian Armed Forces assault groups to advance in the Andreevka, Kondratovka and Varachino areas were thwarted by heavy fire.

In the Kharkiv area, the Russian ‘Sever’ group of forces is conducting an offensive in the Volchansk. Along the Melovoye-Khatneye section of the front line, Russian assault groups have advanced into the forest and expanded their zone of control.

Heavy fighting for control of the city of Kupyansk continues. Reports of Russian advances in the Central Market area towards the Yubileiny microdistrict have emerged.

On the Seversk section of front, Russian Armed Forces ‘South’ group fighters destroyed a Ukrainian UAV unit command post.

The most active fighting on the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk section of the front is taking place in the area of Konstantinovka. Russian advance units have entered the south-eastern outskirts of the city. Russian aviation is providing significant support to the advancing troops.

Bloody battles are unfolding on the northern flank of the Pokrovsk front.

Reports suggest that Ukrainian units are advancing on the western outskirts of Rodninskoye. Earlier, the Ukrainian army successfully carried out an offensive to the north of this settlement.

However, it seems that the Ukrainians’ offensive potential has now been exhausted, as the Russian command has successfully counterattacked.

In the south-east of Mirnograd, the Russians are expanding their control of the urban area.

It is reported that Russian assault groups have captured the Pokrovsk Dinas Plant. The Ukrainian army has so far only managed to hold the eastern outskirts of the city.

Positional battles are ongoing in the Zaporizhzhia area near Orekhov and Novodanilovka. There is bloody fighting in Primorske and Stepnogorsk.

Pokrovsk remains the hottest spot on the front line. Both sides are deploying all available reserves to this area in an attempt to gain the upper hand.

Although officials claim that they are holding their positions, the Ukrainian command seems to have resigned itself to losing the city. They had p,.

The Russians’ counteroffensive in this area suggests that the Ukrainians’ offensive potential has been exhausted and their reserves depleted.

https://southfront.press/ukraine-gamble-came-at-a-high-cost/