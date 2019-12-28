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Abraham's Seed, Jesus / Yeshua, and the Nations
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5 views • December 28, 2019
My commentary on the 2019 Chayei Sarah portion.
Other videos cited:
Isaac and Jesus / Yeshua: Birth and Sacrifice - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TryRy...
Bible verses covered:
Genesis 21:12; 22:18; 24:2-4, 9, 67; 46:26
Exodus 1:5; 28:42
Deuteronomy 6:8
Judges 8:30
Matthew 28:18-19
John 3:5; 15:26
Acts 13:2, 4-5
Galatians 3:14, 16
Revelation 21:2, 9-10, 24-27
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Other videos cited:
Isaac and Jesus / Yeshua: Birth and Sacrifice - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TryRy...
Bible verses covered:
Genesis 21:12; 22:18; 24:2-4, 9, 67; 46:26
Exodus 1:5; 28:42
Deuteronomy 6:8
Judges 8:30
Matthew 28:18-19
John 3:5; 15:26
Acts 13:2, 4-5
Galatians 3:14, 16
Revelation 21:2, 9-10, 24-27
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
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