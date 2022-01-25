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Without Him We Are Nothing - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
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21 views • January 25, 2022
Thank you for joining us with Holy Impact Ministries as we discuss “Without Him We Are Nothing. Grab your Scriptures, and Highlighters, and Let’s Get Started. Please share this video with your friends, and if you liked it, give it a Like on whatever platform you are watching this on (Rumble and Brighteon).
“Ask and it shall be given to you, seek and you shall find, knock and it shall be opened to you. (Matthew 7:7 [TS2009]
If you would like to support this ministry, you can go here:
https://www.kmsr1700am.com/ or https://www.commsr.com/ or holyimpactministries.com
or you can write us at:
Pastor Jackie Smith
1709 Hebron Church Rd.
Henryville, IN 47126
“Ask and it shall be given to you, seek and you shall find, knock and it shall be opened to you. (Matthew 7:7 [TS2009]
If you would like to support this ministry, you can go here:
https://www.kmsr1700am.com/ or https://www.commsr.com/ or holyimpactministries.com
or you can write us at:
Pastor Jackie Smith
1709 Hebron Church Rd.
Henryville, IN 47126
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