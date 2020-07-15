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WATCH THIS VIDEO! 295 million Americans WILL DIE during an EMP attack in a 12 month period!
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120 views • July 15, 2020
In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show I go into great detail on how many deaths there will be in the US in case we get attacked with an EMP.
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/diseases-and-conditions.htm
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https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/diseases-and-conditions.htm
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
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