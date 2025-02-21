Pastor Ric (Rich_In_Christ) - Any dream will do

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Ric exposes the amazing account of Jacob and Joseph in light of explosive coming world changes, where you can either get back your dreams and make your dreams come true , or will we experience the antiChrist spirit?
Make sure you also see any dream will do Part 2
Please visit our website https://noprisoners.life