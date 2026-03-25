🟠 SHOCKING CORRUPTION EXPOSED: ISRAELI JOURNALIST THREATENED OVER IRAN MISSILE STORY

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Ever wondered how corruption and political betting can turn deadly?
This clip reveals a jaw-dropping story of an Israeli journalist facing death threats just for reporting on Iran’s missile attacks.
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1468757001306197
Thanks to Brenda C for Link
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