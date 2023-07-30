DTR S4 Ep 348: Moon Hoax Smoking Guns

There are many facts that disprove the Moon landings from 1969 to 1972. However, some facts stick out further than others and are easily provable providing instrumental means for the mind to accept the fraud. In this episode, we review some of the most prominent proofs of the hoax. Enjoy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.