DTR S4 Ep 348: Moon Hoax Smoking Guns
There are many facts that disprove the Moon landings from 1969 to 1972. However, some facts stick out further than others and are easily provable providing instrumental means for the mind to accept the fraud. In this episode, we review some of the most prominent proofs of the hoax. Enjoy.

