'The Unknown Cold War': British OP 'Unthinkable' to take USSR in 1945

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In the spring of 1945, it seemed that peace had come forever. Soviet troops and the Allies were liberating Europe together.
While soldiers were celebrating victory, British headquarters were secretly drafting a plan to attack the USSR. Learn more about this in the video. Soon, we will release a series on this topic — 'The Unknown Cold War'. The premiere of the first episode is on Monday.