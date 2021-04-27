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Demo imod 5g og fascistiske Sataniske love (L 133) pga influenza (Reloaded)[17.04.2020]
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10 views • April 27, 2021
Note: En af de første videoer jeg levede da hele verdenen blev lukket ned pga denne SARS-CoV-2 influenza virus, denne video var også årsag til at YouTube slettede min kanal og det 6 mdl efter jeg havde lagt den op.
Nogle 'vågner op' hurtigere end andre, og mange vil aldrig 'vågne op'. Links under videoen.
Demo imod de fascistiske love der har sat grundloven ud af kraft og imod at de sætter 5g master op på skolerne netop nu og vil tvangsvaccinere befolkningen.
Dato: Fre d 17.04.2020
Begivenhed: Demonstration imod 5G, fascistisk influenza lov mm
Arrangør: Mads Palsvig & JFK21 - Jorden Frihed Kundskab
Location: Rådhuspladsen, København.
Please do you own research. I urge you to accept nothing as the truth. Please do you own research and double-check everything I present to you. That is the only way to truly wake up and become an independent thinker.
References :
Lov L133, som vedtaget.
https://www.ft.dk/samling/20191/lovforslag/L133/som_vedtaget.htm
https://jv.dk/artikel/fakta-her-rammer-regeringens-hastelov-grundloven
https://www.altinget.dk/artikel/her-er-den-nye-corona-hastelov-mulighed-for-tvangsvaccination-og-forbud-mod-offentlig-transport
https://www.tv2lorry.dk/tv2dk/ny-hastelov-paa-vej-regeringen-vil-forbyde-forsamlinger-paa-over-personer
https://www.avisen.dk/overblik-hastelov-skal-bruges-i-kamp-mod-virus_590445.aspx
https://pov.international/claus-ankersen-med-coronavirus-er-al-protest-forstummet/
#5G
https://mailchi.mp/jfk21/special-report-5g-er-et-vben
https://twitter.com/JFK_Parti/status/1248982329193828353
https://www.inputmag.dk/tdc-net-har-aabnet-for-5g-i-helsingoer/
http://www.danjohannesson.dk/3530
https://www.inputmag.dk/tdc-lover-landsdaekkende-5g-i-2020/
https://www.stop5g.dk
#Event201
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/scenario.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/videos.html
#Agenda21
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agenda_21
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/outcomedocuments/agenda21
#Agenda2030
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/post2015/transformingourworld
https://un.dk/da/om-fn/verdensmaalene
https://www.dk.undp.org/content/denmark/da_dk/home/sustainable-development-goals.html
https://www.92grp.dk/2030-agendaen/20.html
#5GTestland
https://docplayer.dk/54483958-Ehs-nyheder-danmark-er-testland-for-lynhurtigt-5g-netvaerk-indhold.html
https://finans.dk/tech/ECE11212703/danmark-bliver-testland-for-ny-5gteknologi/
https://www.information.dk/debat/2019/02/5g-teknologien-miljoetrussel-boer-stoppes
https://meremobil.dk/2017/05/danmark-testland-5g/
https://www.facebook.com/jfk21/posts/552885628480556/
#Pengeskabelsen https://www.jfk21.dk/1-pengeskabelsen/
#ID2020
https://z.cicort.com/825/3489
https://www.reddit.com/r/InsurrectionEarth/comments/eg5642/big_pharma_and_microsoft_are_teaming_up_in/
https://hnewswire.com/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance/
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/big-pharma-microsoft-silicon-valley-id2020-alliance-combine-vaccinations-with-implantable-microchip-digital-id-mark-beast-end-times/
https://theremnants.info/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance-preparing-the-way-for-the-mark-of-the-beast/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msMrXv1P81A
https://magazine.whatfinger.com/view/?linkid=11741
02. dec 2019 https://borsen.dk/sponsoreret/betal-med-en-chip-i-haanden-dit-ur-eller-ansigtet-fremtidens-digitale-betalinger-er-usynlige
12. nov 2018 https://ing.dk/artikel/fagforeninger-raaber-vagt-gevaer-rfid-chips-ansatte-221829
#DigitalID #VaccineMicrochip ID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
#RFID = Radio-Frequency-IDentification = #Biohacking Biohacking er allerede i Danmark:
Aalborg University AAU - Alumni Association Copenhagen February – June 2019
https://projekter.aau.dk/projekter/files/306507485/Adoption_of_Human_Microchip_Implants_for_Business_Organizations___Podder__Ismail____Olsen_06.06.2019.pdf
https://ing.dk/artikel/danmark-kan-blive-rfid-fyrtarn-71795
#Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020] (2:58:04 min)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Nogle 'vågner op' hurtigere end andre, og mange vil aldrig 'vågne op'. Links under videoen.
Demo imod de fascistiske love der har sat grundloven ud af kraft og imod at de sætter 5g master op på skolerne netop nu og vil tvangsvaccinere befolkningen.
Dato: Fre d 17.04.2020
Begivenhed: Demonstration imod 5G, fascistisk influenza lov mm
Arrangør: Mads Palsvig & JFK21 - Jorden Frihed Kundskab
Location: Rådhuspladsen, København.
Please do you own research. I urge you to accept nothing as the truth. Please do you own research and double-check everything I present to you. That is the only way to truly wake up and become an independent thinker.
References :
Lov L133, som vedtaget.
https://www.ft.dk/samling/20191/lovforslag/L133/som_vedtaget.htm
https://jv.dk/artikel/fakta-her-rammer-regeringens-hastelov-grundloven
https://www.altinget.dk/artikel/her-er-den-nye-corona-hastelov-mulighed-for-tvangsvaccination-og-forbud-mod-offentlig-transport
https://www.tv2lorry.dk/tv2dk/ny-hastelov-paa-vej-regeringen-vil-forbyde-forsamlinger-paa-over-personer
https://www.avisen.dk/overblik-hastelov-skal-bruges-i-kamp-mod-virus_590445.aspx
https://pov.international/claus-ankersen-med-coronavirus-er-al-protest-forstummet/
#5G
https://mailchi.mp/jfk21/special-report-5g-er-et-vben
https://twitter.com/JFK_Parti/status/1248982329193828353
https://www.inputmag.dk/tdc-net-har-aabnet-for-5g-i-helsingoer/
http://www.danjohannesson.dk/3530
https://www.inputmag.dk/tdc-lover-landsdaekkende-5g-i-2020/
https://www.stop5g.dk
#Event201
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/scenario.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/videos.html
#Agenda21
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agenda_21
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/outcomedocuments/agenda21
#Agenda2030
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/post2015/transformingourworld
https://un.dk/da/om-fn/verdensmaalene
https://www.dk.undp.org/content/denmark/da_dk/home/sustainable-development-goals.html
https://www.92grp.dk/2030-agendaen/20.html
#5GTestland
https://docplayer.dk/54483958-Ehs-nyheder-danmark-er-testland-for-lynhurtigt-5g-netvaerk-indhold.html
https://finans.dk/tech/ECE11212703/danmark-bliver-testland-for-ny-5gteknologi/
https://www.information.dk/debat/2019/02/5g-teknologien-miljoetrussel-boer-stoppes
https://meremobil.dk/2017/05/danmark-testland-5g/
https://www.facebook.com/jfk21/posts/552885628480556/
#Pengeskabelsen https://www.jfk21.dk/1-pengeskabelsen/
#ID2020
https://z.cicort.com/825/3489
https://www.reddit.com/r/InsurrectionEarth/comments/eg5642/big_pharma_and_microsoft_are_teaming_up_in/
https://hnewswire.com/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance/
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/big-pharma-microsoft-silicon-valley-id2020-alliance-combine-vaccinations-with-implantable-microchip-digital-id-mark-beast-end-times/
https://theremnants.info/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance-preparing-the-way-for-the-mark-of-the-beast/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msMrXv1P81A
https://magazine.whatfinger.com/view/?linkid=11741
02. dec 2019 https://borsen.dk/sponsoreret/betal-med-en-chip-i-haanden-dit-ur-eller-ansigtet-fremtidens-digitale-betalinger-er-usynlige
12. nov 2018 https://ing.dk/artikel/fagforeninger-raaber-vagt-gevaer-rfid-chips-ansatte-221829
#DigitalID #VaccineMicrochip ID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
#RFID = Radio-Frequency-IDentification = #Biohacking Biohacking er allerede i Danmark:
Aalborg University AAU - Alumni Association Copenhagen February – June 2019
https://projekter.aau.dk/projekter/files/306507485/Adoption_of_Human_Microchip_Implants_for_Business_Organizations___Podder__Ismail____Olsen_06.06.2019.pdf
https://ing.dk/artikel/danmark-kan-blive-rfid-fyrtarn-71795
#Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020] (2:58:04 min)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
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