Happy Independence Day...?

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I'm re-releasing this blog I wrote 2 years ago today in VIDEO format! This is one of my highly produced videos that took over 20 hours to make, so I hope you enjoy it! We were told exactly what to do in our founding document if we were to find ourselves in the situation we're in now 246 years ago today...
Link to full blog on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/100001149051960/videos/3310566549212241/