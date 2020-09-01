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Tactical PE Video Lesson Box Squat Techniques To Help You Control Your Firearm
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32 views • September 01, 2020
Welcome to another Tactical PE Video Lesson!
In today's video we take an in-depth look at one of the ole' skool' staples of leg training and how you can apply this muscle control to eliminate low shooting of your handgun.
Part one: How to Box Squat
The box squat is a great squat variation.
From: http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Part two: How to Avoid Shooting Low: Don't Blame it on the Gun| Gun Talk
From: http://bit.ly/GunTalkOwner
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
In today's video we take an in-depth look at one of the ole' skool' staples of leg training and how you can apply this muscle control to eliminate low shooting of your handgun.
Part one: How to Box Squat
The box squat is a great squat variation.
From: http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Part two: How to Avoid Shooting Low: Don't Blame it on the Gun| Gun Talk
From: http://bit.ly/GunTalkOwner
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
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