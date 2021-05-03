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EPIC Destiny2 Beyond Light Cosmodrome Forsaken Video - MYSTORY Nr34
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11 views • May 03, 2021
EPIC Destiny2 Beyond Light Cosmodrome Video - MYSTORY Nr34
Beyond Light Addon Content For Destiny2
New Destiny2 Beyond Light Cosmodrome gameplay.
Beyond Light free version content gameplay.
Amazing Destiny2 addon.
New Cosmodrome showcase.
#Destiny2New, #BeyondLight, #CosmodromeArea, #Video, #EDZ,
#newtraveller, #thelastcity, #newseason, #newlocations,
#moon, #destiny2addon, #freedlc,
#newtuber, #forsaken,
#showcase
PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIv8bCqbrhg&;list=PLmhDHYU2FnYy3rOGSm6CYt3y8firviVWC&index=2&t=18m39s
https://www.metacafe.com/playlist/17302-12081376
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7uc5ek?playlist=x6rmay
_______________ TEXT _______________
The Main Content Section Of This Post
0:00 - DESTINYMMOFPS
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
I decided to do some more of the showcase gameplay but with focus on the Cosmodrome and small parts of the Last City beyond the Traveller.
This is a Destiny2 addon dlc gameplay video.
2:30 - BEYONDLIGHT
Beyond Light added some free areas.
Cosmodrome and Europa are epic and in my last video and blog post I was showing the Europa moon.
This time you can enjoy me failing at surviving because if tent to fall down into dead-zones.
5:00 - COSMODROMELOCATION
The Cosmodrome is based on content from Destin1 and the developers added a part of the Forsaken campaign to be started in the game.
I hope you can help me becoming better in this game and in making videos.
7:30 - FORSAKENPART
Forsaken stuff features some epic areas and cutscenes.
The Fallen had a bad day because I had enough ammo.
10:00 - GAMEPLAYVIDEO
This video basically features gameplay and weird scenes and it was show in two days.
A part that was shot for the previous part was used here because it fitted better.
15:00 - FREECONTENT
Feel free to enjoy this gameplay and give feedback.
Like things or not and give me the follolwoing if you can:
Likes!
Shares!
Many multiple comments!
Subscriptions with notifications!
Likes on my other videos and watchtime!
Sharing my playlist links and rewatching my stuff in the future!
Putting my videos in playlists!
Adding me to your recommended section and bookmark my pages!
I need many likes and some feedback as I mentioned before to increase my content quality.
Thank you for interacting and using my content!
Yours Sincerely,
@ATMODEPTH
X - About Section/ Personal Stuff
All My Pages: Networks, Groups, Pages (subscribe, connect, contact)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/follow.html
All My Stuff: Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Backup Links: Homepages, Social Networks, Groups
https://atmodepth.wordpress.com
https://atmodepth.wixsite.com/atmodepth
Beyond Light Addon Content For Destiny2
New Destiny2 Beyond Light Cosmodrome gameplay.
Beyond Light free version content gameplay.
Amazing Destiny2 addon.
New Cosmodrome showcase.
#Destiny2New, #BeyondLight, #CosmodromeArea, #Video, #EDZ,
#newtraveller, #thelastcity, #newseason, #newlocations,
#moon, #destiny2addon, #freedlc,
#newtuber, #forsaken,
#showcase
PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIv8bCqbrhg&;list=PLmhDHYU2FnYy3rOGSm6CYt3y8firviVWC&index=2&t=18m39s
https://www.metacafe.com/playlist/17302-12081376
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7uc5ek?playlist=x6rmay
_______________ TEXT _______________
The Main Content Section Of This Post
0:00 - DESTINYMMOFPS
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
I decided to do some more of the showcase gameplay but with focus on the Cosmodrome and small parts of the Last City beyond the Traveller.
This is a Destiny2 addon dlc gameplay video.
2:30 - BEYONDLIGHT
Beyond Light added some free areas.
Cosmodrome and Europa are epic and in my last video and blog post I was showing the Europa moon.
This time you can enjoy me failing at surviving because if tent to fall down into dead-zones.
5:00 - COSMODROMELOCATION
The Cosmodrome is based on content from Destin1 and the developers added a part of the Forsaken campaign to be started in the game.
I hope you can help me becoming better in this game and in making videos.
7:30 - FORSAKENPART
Forsaken stuff features some epic areas and cutscenes.
The Fallen had a bad day because I had enough ammo.
10:00 - GAMEPLAYVIDEO
This video basically features gameplay and weird scenes and it was show in two days.
A part that was shot for the previous part was used here because it fitted better.
15:00 - FREECONTENT
Feel free to enjoy this gameplay and give feedback.
Like things or not and give me the follolwoing if you can:
Likes!
Shares!
Many multiple comments!
Subscriptions with notifications!
Likes on my other videos and watchtime!
Sharing my playlist links and rewatching my stuff in the future!
Putting my videos in playlists!
Adding me to your recommended section and bookmark my pages!
I need many likes and some feedback as I mentioned before to increase my content quality.
Thank you for interacting and using my content!
Yours Sincerely,
@ATMODEPTH
X - About Section/ Personal Stuff
All My Pages: Networks, Groups, Pages (subscribe, connect, contact)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/follow.html
All My Stuff: Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Backup Links: Homepages, Social Networks, Groups
https://atmodepth.wordpress.com
https://atmodepth.wixsite.com/atmodepth
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