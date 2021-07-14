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January 6th SETUP
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72 views • July 14, 2021
If you have questions about January 6th, this will shed some light on who the nefarious actors really were, and how stupid they think we, the American people are. Why would the FBI charge anyone for killing Ashli Babbit, if she wasn't dead?
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