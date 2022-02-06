© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 55 - Wisconsin Conspiracy The 2020 Election Coup
Follow
1
Share
Report
70 views • February 06, 2022
Special guest and Patriot activist Soslan Temanson joins Jeff to discuss the resistance to justice from the REPUBLICANS in the Wisconsin legislature.
TPR Contributor CPT. Robert Firth joins Jeff to discuss his new book "Extinction". The book is a chilling account of where we've been and where what we may yet have to endure from Covid to the New World Order.
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
2000 Mules website: https://www.2000mules.com
Representative Tim Ramthun: https://legis.wisconsin.gov/assembly/59/Ramthun/
TPR Contributor CPT. Robert Firth joins Jeff to discuss his new book "Extinction". The book is a chilling account of where we've been and where what we may yet have to endure from Covid to the New World Order.
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
2000 Mules website: https://www.2000mules.com
Representative Tim Ramthun: https://legis.wisconsin.gov/assembly/59/Ramthun/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.