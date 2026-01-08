BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Leftist Lunacy EXPOSED: Woman Accelerates at ICE Officer – Justified Shooting or Martyr Setup?
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
362 followers
Follow
1
74 views • 1 day ago

Buckle up, patriots – we're breaking down the insane leftist meltdown in Minnesota after Renee Nicole Good deliberately blocked ICE agents with her Honda Pilot, refused orders, and accelerated toward an officer, forcing a justified defensive shooting.In this video, we expose the radical left's selective outrage: They ignore victims like Laken Riley killed by illegals but rush to martyr anyone who attacks law enforcement. Crystal-clear footage shows her intentional obstruction turning into a deadly vehicle assault – straight Law Enforcement 101 on why officers have every right to stop a multi-ton weapon.We dive into the dangerous rhetoric from Democrat leaders urging "bodies on the line," the Minneapolis mayor cursing out federal agents, and Governor Walz threatening the National Guard against ICE. This isn't peace – it's escalation fueling chaos for power and votes!From over 100 attacks on ICE (including car rammings) to the left's precious illegal voter base and cheap labor scheme, we connect the dots on why they spin this as "victimhood" while facts scream self-defense.If you hate hypocrisy and support our brave men in blue enforcing the law, smash that LIKE button, SUBSCRIBE for more unfiltered truth, and drop a comment: Was this shooting 100% justified?


  #ICE #MinnesotaShooting #LeftistHypocrisy #BorderSecurity #lawenforcement


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️



evilriotpropagandadonald trumpleftistwokeminnesotaminneapolismartyrjacobfreightagitationgeorge floydjacob freytim walzice shootingrenee nicole goodice officercandlelight vigilsay her name
