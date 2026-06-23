The Powerful Benefits of Full-Spectrum CBDA, an interview with Inesa Ponomariovaite

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
From sleep support to inflammation and overall wellness, Inessa says consumers often notice the difference when using full-spectrum CBDA. Preserving naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes remains central to her mission of supporting the body's endocannabinoid system through whole-plant extracts.
#CBDA #CBD #FullSpectrumCBD #NaturalHealth #Wellness #HolisticHealth #EndocannabinoidSystem #InessasHemp
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
4:13End Screen