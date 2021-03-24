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Dr Fauci grilled on the covid-19 vaccine in an interview march 2021 [17.03.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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90 views • March 24, 2021
What is New Public Management Speak - NewSpeak and DoubleSpeak
Here you cab see and hear it for perfection.
"blah blah blah blah blah blah blah "

All documented ie here:
1989' C-SPAN Interview: William Lutz – "Doublespeak"
DECEMBER 20, 1989 - Booknotes - Doublespeak
William Lutz, professor of English at Rutgers University, talked about his book Double-Speak: The Use of Language to Deceive You. A unique analysis of American English, examples of double-speak are “human kinetics” in place of “physical education,” and “pavement deficiencies” instead of “potholes.” Double-speak is consciously used to manipulate. Lutz pointed out that his mission is not to eradicate double-speak, but to eliminate double-speak from the discourse of important issues where it is most dangerous. He stated that double-speak is most prevalent in government, followed closely by the advertising industry.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/

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The First Amendment
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/58FE6eSTjKct/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FjOBpYKqHSfI/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy