Dr Fauci grilled on the covid-19 vaccine in an interview march 2021 [17.03.2021]

What is New Public Management Speak - NewSpeak and DoubleSpeakHere you cab see and hear it for perfection."blah blah blah blah blah blah blah "All documented ie here:1989' C-SPAN Interview: William Lutz – "Doublespeak"DECEMBER 20, 1989 - Booknotes - DoublespeakWilliam Lutz, professor of English at Rutgers University, talked about his book Double-Speak: The Use of Language to Deceive You. A unique analysis of American English, examples of double-speak are “human kinetics” in place of “physical education,” and “pavement deficiencies” instead of “potholes.” Double-speak is consciously used to manipulate. Lutz pointed out that his mission is not to eradicate double-speak, but to eliminate double-speak from the discourse of important issues where it is most dangerous. He stated that double-speak is most prevalent in government, followed closely by the advertising industry.The First Amendment:Uploading Videos that have been or likely to be censored off social media that people need to see and be shared.Please support these individuals in these videos by going to their pages and sharing their messages.A Global Wake Up is the only thing that is going to save us.The First AmendmentCreated 7 months, 4 weeks ago.100 videos470 subscribers129278 viewsCategory Health & Medical