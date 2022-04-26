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Quartet (Preview) – What are the essential aspects of the new human?
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
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11 views • April 26, 2022
What are the essential aspects of the new human? Is it moving from having to feeling? From dependency to independency? From logical processing to intuition? From constraint to personal power? It’s a new perspective on how reality works and how humans operate within that reality. What is it that makes up that new reality?

Enjoy this PREVIEW version of QUARTET. This is a new feature, led by futurist, John Petersen, from The Arlington Institute and featuring best-selling author Gregg Braden, psychic and author Penny Kelly and sociologist and big thinker Kingsley Dennis. This program will deeply probe the essence of this global transition. Each time we’ll do a deep dive into the key issues that are animating the inbound changes, the new worlds that may evolve, and importantly, how we all can prepare and effectively participate in this shift.
We also want to start a global conversation, so we’ll be soliciting your comments and suggestions throughout the process. We’re particularly interested in the topics you might pitch for the QUARTET group to debate . . . as well as questions you might have about our fortnightly discussions.
To comment, visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership.
Leave comments on each episode at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/postscript/quartet/ We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!
Keywords
intuitiongregg bradenjohn petersennew humanpersonal sovereigntypenny kellykingsley dennis
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