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11/03/20 #HelmutNorpeth L A N D S L I D E 2 0 2 0 #TheWorldIsWatching
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121 views • November 03, 2020
You Are Free TV
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11/3/2020: On Election Day, the Professor from Stony Brook University makes his prediction, which has been 99% accurate for 50 election cycles...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
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Helmut Norpeth, consistently accurate on election predictions based on primary trends and metrics rather than paid for polls, says POTUS to receive 362 electoral votes:
https://dailycaller.com/2020/10/29/po...
Big Betting says TRUMP win:
https://mybookie.ag/news/business-pol...
https://townhall.com/columnists/wayne...
https://www.gobankingrates.com/net-wo...
HRC an Elector in NY- PLEASE LOOK UP AND KNOW YOUR ELECTORS!
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hill...
Follow the parallel reconstruction of the B I D E N pay 4 play:
https://rudygiulianics.com/
Follow the self-described DC bureaucrats who plan to "shut down" DC:
https://www.shutdowndc.org/calendar
Watch the video ...
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fa066d...
NIGERIA Parade for POTUS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQ32M...
Seal Team 6 saves American kidnapped in Nigeria:
https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2...
US rejects Nigerian operative placed in WTO:
https://en.mercopress.com/2020/10/30/...
Vienna, Islamic attack kills 5, 22 shot, 14 arrests:
https://gellerreport.com/2020/11/dead...
Greek Orthodox Priest shot in Lyon, France over weekend:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-fr...
Ethiopian Massacre of Christians last weekend:
https://ethiopianmonitor.com/2020/11/...
Toobin masturbation during zoom call on election war gaming should concern us all:
https://www.ibtimes.com/jeffrey-toobi...
Reversal of Truth and Reconciliation to be used against humanityhttps://nationalfile.com/video-leftis...
Thank you so so much for supporting You Are Free TV!! WE ARE FREE! We continue on the 6pm Prayer Wave to Pray for the Liberation of Humanity, the end of the Transhumanist C_bal, the beautiful renewal of a new human culture free from tyranny!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!! Always! In ALL WAYS! BE FREE!!
89.8K subscribers
11/3/2020: On Election Day, the Professor from Stony Brook University makes his prediction, which has been 99% accurate for 50 election cycles...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
YOU CAN VIEW MY VIDEOS HERE: brighteon.com/channel/youarefreetv
Please like and share!!! Thanks awesome WE The People!
Please support You Are Free TV, Pay Pal: [email protected]
Helmut Norpeth, consistently accurate on election predictions based on primary trends and metrics rather than paid for polls, says POTUS to receive 362 electoral votes:
https://dailycaller.com/2020/10/29/po...
Big Betting says TRUMP win:
https://mybookie.ag/news/business-pol...
https://townhall.com/columnists/wayne...
https://www.gobankingrates.com/net-wo...
HRC an Elector in NY- PLEASE LOOK UP AND KNOW YOUR ELECTORS!
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hill...
Follow the parallel reconstruction of the B I D E N pay 4 play:
https://rudygiulianics.com/
Follow the self-described DC bureaucrats who plan to "shut down" DC:
https://www.shutdowndc.org/calendar
Watch the video ...
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fa066d...
NIGERIA Parade for POTUS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQ32M...
Seal Team 6 saves American kidnapped in Nigeria:
https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2...
US rejects Nigerian operative placed in WTO:
https://en.mercopress.com/2020/10/30/...
Vienna, Islamic attack kills 5, 22 shot, 14 arrests:
https://gellerreport.com/2020/11/dead...
Greek Orthodox Priest shot in Lyon, France over weekend:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-fr...
Ethiopian Massacre of Christians last weekend:
https://ethiopianmonitor.com/2020/11/...
Toobin masturbation during zoom call on election war gaming should concern us all:
https://www.ibtimes.com/jeffrey-toobi...
Reversal of Truth and Reconciliation to be used against humanityhttps://nationalfile.com/video-leftis...
Thank you so so much for supporting You Are Free TV!! WE ARE FREE! We continue on the 6pm Prayer Wave to Pray for the Liberation of Humanity, the end of the Transhumanist C_bal, the beautiful renewal of a new human culture free from tyranny!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!! Always! In ALL WAYS! BE FREE!!
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