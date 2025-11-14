War Bro Hegseth turned the last Screw on 'Department of War' sign at the Pentagon - Breaking Pentagon declared a Western Hemisphere military campaign as Maduro’s plane leaves Caracas

War Bro Hegseth turned the last Screw on 'Department of War' sign at the Pentagon.

BREAKING | Trump’s Pentagon just openly declared a Western Hemisphere military campaign as Maduro’s plane leaves Caracas and U.S. warships sit inside Venezuela’s EEZ.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has announced Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, a SOUTHCOM-led mission framed as targeting “narco-terrorists” and “defending the homeland.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth@SecWar

President Trump ordered action — and the Department of War is delivering.

Today, I’m announcing Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR.

Led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and @SOUTHCOM, this mission defends our Homeland, removes narco-terrorists from our Hemisphere, and secures our Homeland from the drugs that are killing our people. The Western Hemisphere is America’s neighborhood – and we will protect it.

4:16 PM · Nov 13, 2025

War Department 2.0: Pentagon’s rebrand comes with staggering price tag

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth personally fastened the last screw on the new bronze plaque at the River Entrance — the ceremonial front door leading to the Department of War.

🔊 Hegseth framed the name change of what was formerly the Department of Defense as reflecting a new era focused on “winning wars.” The move openly signals a more aggressive posture.

But the symbolism comes with an enormous price tag. Although Congress would have to approve the official renaming, early estimates put the cost of the transition at up to $2 billion, according to multiple congressional staffers cited by US media. Simply replacing signs, badges, and letterheads worldwide could cost around $1 BILLION.

One of the biggest expenses would be rewriting the Pentagon’s vast digital infrastructure — updating websites, software, and internal systems across both classified and unclassified networks.



