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9/11/2023 -- Large eruption at Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii -- Fissures and lava flows -- Unrest hit
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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171 views • September 11, 2023

The unrest has spread to Hawaii as we were expecting. Yesterday's earthquake update / forecast talked about Hawaii specifically: September 9-10, 2023 11:06 --


9/10/2023 -- Seismic Unrest spreads across warned areas -- Don't be scared, Be Prepared

https://youtu.be/PL0BgbhCudM


9/09/2023 -- Large M6.9 earthquake in Morocco N. Africa -- M6.6 in Kermedecs + M5.2 in California

https://youtu.be/7ECyHPidKG8


Check out the live streams for Hawaii from Doing Hawaii and Two Pineapples!


DoingHawaii: https://www.youtube.com/@DoingHawaii/...


TwoPineapples: https://www.youtube.com/@TwoPineapple...


Also it is very important to remember, while this volcanic eruption is intense looking, this is nothing to be fearful of. I would call this "regular" when it comes to eruptions overall. While it is "large and major" currently!


Remember what I said, don't be scared be prepared!

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanosstar fortshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
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