9/11/2023 -- Large eruption at Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii -- Fissures and lava flows -- Unrest hit

The unrest has spread to Hawaii as we were expecting. Yesterday's earthquake update / forecast talked about Hawaii specifically: September 9-10, 2023 11:06 --
9/10/2023 -- Seismic Unrest spreads across warned areas -- Don't be scared, Be Prepared
https://youtu.be/PL0BgbhCudM
9/09/2023 -- Large M6.9 earthquake in Morocco N. Africa -- M6.6 in Kermedecs + M5.2 in California
https://youtu.be/7ECyHPidKG8
Check out the live streams for Hawaii from Doing Hawaii and Two Pineapples!
DoingHawaii: https://www.youtube.com/@DoingHawaii/...
TwoPineapples: https://www.youtube.com/@TwoPineapple...
Also it is very important to remember, while this volcanic eruption is intense looking, this is nothing to be fearful of. I would call this "regular" when it comes to eruptions overall. While it is "large and major" currently!
Remember what I said, don't be scared be prepared!
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
