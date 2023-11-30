The hiding place of Ukraine-NATO equipment and personnel at Avdeevsky Coke Factory was hit by attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Avdeevka. Precision-guided munition strikes scorched a number of armored vehicles camouflaged under a railway bridge at the entrance to the tunnel system beneath the factory.
