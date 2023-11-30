Create New Account
Ukrainian equipment hideout at Avdeevsky Coke Plant roasted by Russian aircraft
The Prisoner
The hiding place of Ukraine-NATO equipment and personnel at Avdeevsky Coke Factory was hit by attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Avdeevka. Precision-guided munition strikes scorched a number of armored vehicles camouflaged under a railway bridge at the entrance to the tunnel system beneath the factory.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

