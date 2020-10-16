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Arrests And Executions of the Deep State Cabal. (plus link pdf file) House of Windsor Crime Family
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Arrests And Executions of the Deep State Cabal:
SHOCK! The list of arrests and executions of famous deep state
1. Andrew McCabe: Arrested at Guantanamo
2. Barack Obama: Executed
3. Michella Obama (Big Mike): Executed
4. Bill Gates: Arrested and held on house arrest
5. Melinda Gates: Arrested and held on house arrest
6. Mike Pence: Arrested at Guantanamo and might be executed, but no updates
7. Mitt Romney: Arrested at Guantanamo
8. Anthony Fauci: Was arrested but helps Trump
9. Huma Abedin: executed
10. John Brennnan: Arrested at Guantanamo
11. George H. W. Bush: executed
12. George W. Bush: executed
13: Laura Bush: executed
14: Jeb Bush: executed
15: Dick Cheney: executed
16: James Baker: executed
17: James Clapper: Arrested at Guantanamo
18: Hillary Clinton: executed
19: Bill Clinton: executed
20: James Comey: Arrested at Guantanamo
21: Paul Ryan: Arrested at Guantanamo
22. Diane Feinstein: Extradited to China
23: Eric Holder: Arrested at Guantanamo
24: John Kerry: Arrested at Guantanamo
25: Loretta Lynch: Arrested at Guantanamo
26: Lisa Page: Arrested at Guantanamo
27: Tony Podesta: executed
28: John Podesta: Arrested at Guantanamo
29: Samantha Powers: Arrested at Guantanamo
30: Adam Cchiff: Arrested at Guantanamo
34: Eric Scmidt: Arrested at Guantanamo
35: Debbie Wasserman-Shultz: Arrested at Guantanamo
36: George Soros: executed
37: Maxine Waters: Arrested at Guantanamo
38: Sally Yates: Arrested at Guantanamo
39: Nancy Pelosi: Arrested at Guantanamo
40: Chuck Schumer: Arrested at Guantanamo
41: Ruth Bader: executed
42: Peter Strzok: Arrested at Guantanamo
43: Elija Cummings: executed
44: Jacinda Adern: Arrested and held on house arrest
45: Tom Hanks: executed
46: Rita Wilson: executed
47: Madonna: executed
48: Lady Gaga: executed
49: Oprah Winfrey: Arrested and held on house arrest
50: Ellen Degeneres: Arrested and held on house arrest
51: Steven Speilberg: Arrested and held on house arrest
52: Harvey Weinstein: Arrested in and jail
53: Jeffrey Epstein: Arrested and serving a life sentence
54: Pope Francis: executed
55: Queen Elizabeth: executed
56: Phillip Windsor: executed
57: Charles Windsor: executed
58: Justin Trudeau: Arrested and held on house arrest
59: Scott Morrison: Arrested and held on house arrest
60: Harry Windsor: Arrested and held on house arrest
61: Meghan Markle: Arrested and held on house arrest
62: Angela Merkel: Arrested and held on house arrest
63: Meryl Streep:Arrested and held on house arrest
64: Robert De Niro: executed
65: Richard Gere: Arrested and held on house arrest
66: Joe Biden: executed
67: Hunter Biden: executed
68: John McCain: executed
69: Roy Horn of Sigfreid & Roy: executed
70: Troy Sneed (Singer): executed
71: Fred the Godson (Rapper): executed
72: Joel Rogosin (Writer): executed
73: Matthew Seligman (Musician): executed
74: Charles Gregory: executed
75: Hilary Heath: executed
76: Hal Wilner (Producer): executed
77: John Prine (Singer): executed
78: Lee Fierro: executed
79: Adam Schlesinger: executed
80: Joe Diffie: executed
81: Quentin Tarantino: Arrested at Guantanamo
link: 1
https://beforeitsnews.com/survival/2020/06/arrests-and-executions-of-the-deep-state-cabal-2755650.html
House of Windsor Crime Family
https://6c729cde-6db9-4552-a2b8-9d9cdda3cc0c.filesusr.com/ugd/654734_1363944b10d5471cacb46b5f19ce65a6.pdf
https://www.humorousmathematics.com/post/mid-2020-gitmo-update-arrests-indictments-executions?fbclid=IwAR2AWEDWSraRwcD_NkgZDZ4lffFoMECDbWc3T6b7OiXf62lyVL78aKKO7ag
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SHOCK! The list of arrests and executions of famous deep state
1. Andrew McCabe: Arrested at Guantanamo
2. Barack Obama: Executed
3. Michella Obama (Big Mike): Executed
4. Bill Gates: Arrested and held on house arrest
5. Melinda Gates: Arrested and held on house arrest
6. Mike Pence: Arrested at Guantanamo and might be executed, but no updates
7. Mitt Romney: Arrested at Guantanamo
8. Anthony Fauci: Was arrested but helps Trump
9. Huma Abedin: executed
10. John Brennnan: Arrested at Guantanamo
11. George H. W. Bush: executed
12. George W. Bush: executed
13: Laura Bush: executed
14: Jeb Bush: executed
15: Dick Cheney: executed
16: James Baker: executed
17: James Clapper: Arrested at Guantanamo
18: Hillary Clinton: executed
19: Bill Clinton: executed
20: James Comey: Arrested at Guantanamo
21: Paul Ryan: Arrested at Guantanamo
22. Diane Feinstein: Extradited to China
23: Eric Holder: Arrested at Guantanamo
24: John Kerry: Arrested at Guantanamo
25: Loretta Lynch: Arrested at Guantanamo
26: Lisa Page: Arrested at Guantanamo
27: Tony Podesta: executed
28: John Podesta: Arrested at Guantanamo
29: Samantha Powers: Arrested at Guantanamo
30: Adam Cchiff: Arrested at Guantanamo
34: Eric Scmidt: Arrested at Guantanamo
35: Debbie Wasserman-Shultz: Arrested at Guantanamo
36: George Soros: executed
37: Maxine Waters: Arrested at Guantanamo
38: Sally Yates: Arrested at Guantanamo
39: Nancy Pelosi: Arrested at Guantanamo
40: Chuck Schumer: Arrested at Guantanamo
41: Ruth Bader: executed
42: Peter Strzok: Arrested at Guantanamo
43: Elija Cummings: executed
44: Jacinda Adern: Arrested and held on house arrest
45: Tom Hanks: executed
46: Rita Wilson: executed
47: Madonna: executed
48: Lady Gaga: executed
49: Oprah Winfrey: Arrested and held on house arrest
50: Ellen Degeneres: Arrested and held on house arrest
51: Steven Speilberg: Arrested and held on house arrest
52: Harvey Weinstein: Arrested in and jail
53: Jeffrey Epstein: Arrested and serving a life sentence
54: Pope Francis: executed
55: Queen Elizabeth: executed
56: Phillip Windsor: executed
57: Charles Windsor: executed
58: Justin Trudeau: Arrested and held on house arrest
59: Scott Morrison: Arrested and held on house arrest
60: Harry Windsor: Arrested and held on house arrest
61: Meghan Markle: Arrested and held on house arrest
62: Angela Merkel: Arrested and held on house arrest
63: Meryl Streep:Arrested and held on house arrest
64: Robert De Niro: executed
65: Richard Gere: Arrested and held on house arrest
66: Joe Biden: executed
67: Hunter Biden: executed
68: John McCain: executed
69: Roy Horn of Sigfreid & Roy: executed
70: Troy Sneed (Singer): executed
71: Fred the Godson (Rapper): executed
72: Joel Rogosin (Writer): executed
73: Matthew Seligman (Musician): executed
74: Charles Gregory: executed
75: Hilary Heath: executed
76: Hal Wilner (Producer): executed
77: John Prine (Singer): executed
78: Lee Fierro: executed
79: Adam Schlesinger: executed
80: Joe Diffie: executed
81: Quentin Tarantino: Arrested at Guantanamo
link: 1
https://beforeitsnews.com/survival/2020/06/arrests-and-executions-of-the-deep-state-cabal-2755650.html
House of Windsor Crime Family
https://6c729cde-6db9-4552-a2b8-9d9cdda3cc0c.filesusr.com/ugd/654734_1363944b10d5471cacb46b5f19ce65a6.pdf
https://www.humorousmathematics.com/post/mid-2020-gitmo-update-arrests-indictments-executions?fbclid=IwAR2AWEDWSraRwcD_NkgZDZ4lffFoMECDbWc3T6b7OiXf62lyVL78aKKO7ag
(like and subscribe for more videos)
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