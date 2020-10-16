Arrests And Executions of the Deep State Cabal. (plus link pdf file) House of Windsor Crime Family

Arrests And Executions of the Deep State Cabal:SHOCK! The list of arrests and executions of famous deep state1. Andrew McCabe: Arrested at Guantanamo2. Barack Obama: Executed3. Michella Obama (Big Mike): Executed4. Bill Gates: Arrested and held on house arrest5. Melinda Gates: Arrested and held on house arrest6. Mike Pence: Arrested at Guantanamo and might be executed, but no updates7. Mitt Romney: Arrested at Guantanamo8. Anthony Fauci: Was arrested but helps Trump9. Huma Abedin: executed10. John Brennnan: Arrested at Guantanamo11. George H. W. Bush: executed12. George W. Bush: executed13: Laura Bush: executed14: Jeb Bush: executed15: Dick Cheney: executed16: James Baker: executed17: James Clapper: Arrested at Guantanamo18: Hillary Clinton: executed19: Bill Clinton: executed20: James Comey: Arrested at Guantanamo21: Paul Ryan: Arrested at Guantanamo22. Diane Feinstein: Extradited to China23: Eric Holder: Arrested at Guantanamo24: John Kerry: Arrested at Guantanamo25: Loretta Lynch: Arrested at Guantanamo26: Lisa Page: Arrested at Guantanamo27: Tony Podesta: executed28: John Podesta: Arrested at Guantanamo29: Samantha Powers: Arrested at Guantanamo30: Adam Cchiff: Arrested at Guantanamo34: Eric Scmidt: Arrested at Guantanamo35: Debbie Wasserman-Shultz: Arrested at Guantanamo36: George Soros: executed37: Maxine Waters: Arrested at Guantanamo38: Sally Yates: Arrested at Guantanamo39: Nancy Pelosi: Arrested at Guantanamo40: Chuck Schumer: Arrested at Guantanamo41: Ruth Bader: executed42: Peter Strzok: Arrested at Guantanamo43: Elija Cummings: executed44: Jacinda Adern: Arrested and held on house arrest45: Tom Hanks: executed46: Rita Wilson: executed47: Madonna: executed48: Lady Gaga: executed49: Oprah Winfrey: Arrested and held on house arrest50: Ellen Degeneres: Arrested and held on house arrest51: Steven Speilberg: Arrested and held on house arrest52: Harvey Weinstein: Arrested in and jail53: Jeffrey Epstein: Arrested and serving a life sentence54: Pope Francis: executed55: Queen Elizabeth: executed56: Phillip Windsor: executed57: Charles Windsor: executed58: Justin Trudeau: Arrested and held on house arrest59: Scott Morrison: Arrested and held on house arrest60: Harry Windsor: Arrested and held on house arrest61: Meghan Markle: Arrested and held on house arrest62: Angela Merkel: Arrested and held on house arrest63: Meryl Streep:Arrested and held on house arrest64: Robert De Niro: executed65: Richard Gere: Arrested and held on house arrest66: Joe Biden: executed67: Hunter Biden: executed68: John McCain: executed69: Roy Horn of Sigfreid & Roy: executed70: Troy Sneed (Singer): executed71: Fred the Godson (Rapper): executed72: Joel Rogosin (Writer): executed73: Matthew Seligman (Musician): executed74: Charles Gregory: executed75: Hilary Heath: executed76: Hal Wilner (Producer): executed77: John Prine (Singer): executed78: Lee Fierro: executed79: Adam Schlesinger: executed80: Joe Diffie: executed81: Quentin Tarantino: Arrested at Guantanamolink: 1House of Windsor Crime Family(like and subscribe for more videos)