David Menzies Arrest - News Special On Police Media Relations | Maverick New
Published 16 hours ago

Special Report - Police Media Relations In Trudeau's Canada


Plus Today's Top News Stories:


* Yemen Airstrikes - The Political Aftermath

* Inflation Concerns

* Palestinian Protests Take On Anti-American Tone


Tonight's Freedom Panel:


* Gail Robertson Journalist ( Windsor Radio Personality and Former Windsor Star Reporter )

* Chris Dacey of Dacey Media

* Rob Stocki - Former Police Officer


