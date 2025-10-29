© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Vladimir Putin visited a military hospital to see wounded soldiers
The president came with icons that soldiers gave him for his birthday. The icons saved the lives of the soldiers; they bear marks from shrapnel and bullets.
@AussieCossack
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited soldiers at the Central Military Clinical Hospital📝
🔻On the situation at the front:
▪️Russian troops are advancing on all sectors in the SMO zone.
▪️The enemy is blocked in Kupiansk and Pokrovsk, and is surrounded.
▪️Russian troops are not against allowing media, including Ukrainian and foreign, into the enemy encirclement zones.
▪️There is some concern that the Kyiv regime might stage provocations while media are in the area where AFU are surrounded.
▪️The political leadership of the so-called Ukraine must decide the fate of their citizens who are surrounded.