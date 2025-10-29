❗️Vladimir Putin visited a military hospital to see wounded soldiers

The president came with icons that soldiers gave him for his birthday. The icons saved the lives of the soldiers; they bear marks from shrapnel and bullets.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited soldiers at the Central Military Clinical Hospital📝

🔻On the situation at the front:

▪️Russian troops are advancing on all sectors in the SMO zone.

▪️The enemy is blocked in Kupiansk and Pokrovsk, and is surrounded.

▪️Russian troops are not against allowing media, including Ukrainian and foreign, into the enemy encirclement zones.

▪️There is some concern that the Kyiv regime might stage provocations while media are in the area where AFU are surrounded.

▪️The political leadership of the so-called Ukraine must decide the fate of their citizens who are surrounded.