© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lawyer Miguel Ianolfi files a lawsuit for magnetic effect developed in a woman who took influenza shot
Follow
0
Share
Report
241 views • June 13, 2021
More info on: https://www.orwell.city
GRAPHENE OXIDE HAS BEEN USED AS AN ADJUVANT IN VACCINES FOR MANY YEARS. IT MAKES PEOPLE MAGNETIC. MORE INFO: https://www.laquintacolumna.net
Argentinian lawyer Miguel Ianolfi, once again is filing a lawsuit or magnetic effect developed in a woman after taking the flu vaccine and PCR test done.
GRAPHENE OXIDE HAS BEEN USED AS AN ADJUVANT IN VACCINES FOR MANY YEARS. IT MAKES PEOPLE MAGNETIC. MORE INFO: https://www.laquintacolumna.net
Argentinian lawyer Miguel Ianolfi, once again is filing a lawsuit or magnetic effect developed in a woman after taking the flu vaccine and PCR test done.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.