Dr. Zelenko: People That Are Vaccinated Are the Ones That Are Actually Spreading Virus

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11/02/2021 Dr. Zelenko: People that are vaccinated are having much higher viral loads than the unvaccinated, people that are vaccinated are the ones that are actually spreading the virus, to the extent depending on the amount of virus in their body. So it’s the vaccine itself that caused most of the deaths.