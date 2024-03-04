Parenting Well Requires Commitment, Discernment, and Leading by Example - Steve Hines





The challenges of parenting in today’s upside down culture are many and varied, but Steve Hines offers valuable insight on how to deal with modern society’s most pressing problems. Steve is the author of Salt, Light, & Kids: Parenting Well in Today’s Culture. After being prompted by the Holy Spirit to write the book, Steve shares about the process of being counter cultural and parenting our children in a way that protects them from the sin of the world without over-sheltering them from it. “Satan is a master of desensitizing us to sin,” he shares, discussing pop culture and society’s glorification of sinful behavior through virtually every medium - especially social media and technology. “The biggest challenge is that the voices they’re hearing at younger and younger ages are just overwhelming,” he says.









TAKEAWAYS





Technology is not harmless - every medium is being used to negatively influence our kids’ hearts and minds





Much confusion and bad behavior are promoted on social media and TV, but we can teach our kids how to navigate the negative news





Everyone seems desensitized to the horrors of the news cycle, whether it’s natural disasters or school shootings





God will nudge you in the right direction on raising your kids when you’re praying, reading your Bible, and seeking Him regularly









