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[Jun 23, 2022] Merchant Marine Confirms: "THE EARTH IS FLAT!" [Flat Earth, Banjo, USA, Japan and Brazil]
DITRH
DITRH
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115 views • July 12, 2022

Credit: Vikka Draziv https://www.youtube.com/c/VikkaDrazivTruthInPlainSight/videos
Free high resolution Flat Earth Map here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/9lcp65memq7vyxd/hi%20res%20restored%20gleason%20map.png?dl=0

Emergency Landings proving Flat Earth here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/izcwfis0r8009ze/16%20Emergency%20Landings%20Proving%20FLAT%20EARTH.pdf?dl=0

For a print book for those who want one, Lulu Store
https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/flat_earth

Amelia Earhart flight route here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/gojq85gkfun9whu/hi%20res%20Amelia%20Earhart.png?dl=0

FLATTEN THE CURVE Full Movie:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBAAOIgt3JE&t=4905s

Odysse Channel: https://odysee.com/@EddieAlencar:a

RTS Real Truth Seekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/

Back Up Channel 01: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs8wqO92HfgsHvdvYKj5EYQ

Back Up Channel 02: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCllcGgNpjlQwCqQqwxm-nYQ

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1zb6jV3AHRqM/

Contact me directly at: [email protected] 303-494-6631
Send care packages! 2125 Myres Lane Langley WA 98260

Get the Flat Earth app! tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
New to Flat Earth? Watch this first: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/US5KucigVcNA/
Plant the seed in your global friends: https://www.behindthecurvefilm.com/

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Get Flat Earth models! https://flatearthmodels.com
Get Flat Earth and truther hoodies from Stephen Carpenter of the Deftones! Use code STRONG for
discount! https://mosaimusic.com/thestrong

Great Flat Earth Music by Conspiracy Music Guru: https://songwhip.com/conspiracy-music-guru
Flat Earth Clues Books! https://tinyurl.com/y5parsnf https://tinyurl.com/y9y6bjg5

https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2015/07/20/new-blue-marble

George Orwell
Tribune, 27 December 1946
Most people, if asked to prove that the earth is round, would not even bother to produce the rather weak arguments I have outlined above. They would start off by saying that ‘everyone knows’ the earth to be round, and if pressed further, would become angry. In a way Shaw is right. This is a credulous age, and the burden of knowledge which we now have to carry is partly responsible.

I live in a Magic Show with many Creative Forces Hiding God but I am in it for The Long Haul because I am more than another Soul in the System. The Lost Nail awakened me from blind trust in the Coat of Credibility, using my New Eyes and Depth Perception. I visit the Empty Theaters and admire Byrd Wall and all of the misguided Map Makers inhabiting the ol Status Quo when we are all truly dreaming of Shell Beach.

#flatearthclues #flatearth #strangeworld #globexit

science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education, flat earth, enclosed world
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