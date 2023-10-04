10/3/23 F_MA EBS, McCarthy Ousted!, Photonic Radiation Guns

10/3/23: Today, Speaker McCarthy was removed by 216 to 210 historic vote of no confidence! Tomorrow, 10/4, FEMA EBS test at 2:22 pm EDT- protect yourself from potential harms....

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Here are the links for today’s video:

With the removal of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker, NOW is the time to get involved!

https://tacticalcivics.com/

CALL your Representative and insist on a Town Hall meeting in your district!

202-225-3121

McCarthy Removed as Speaker of the House! Who voted for it:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/breaking-update-kevin-mccarthy-removed-as-speaker-house/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/breaking-acting-speaker-patrick-mchenry-orders-pelosi-vacate/

Mark Steele. digital/electronic weapons expert on the threat of the FEMA EBS Test:

https://zeeemedia.com/ (video is on the top of home page)

https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/

The Telensa System installed and deployed in Birmingham, UK, with a $2.6B contract, WEF orchestrated:

https://www.telensa.com/

Deborah Tavares, Stop The Crime dot net: the 5G Assault System:

https://rumble.com/v3mpks8-wireless-everything-are-weapons-of-war-what-you-must-do-now.html

https://parabnormalradio.com/2023/09/27/ep-621-this-is-only-a-test-deborah-tavares/

The Creator- Chicom AI propaganda film promoting AI, and America vs China war:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAZuGdi32bk

The Swarm: CW TV propaganda on water-born brain eating bacteria:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GyA1B7K4IUU

Newsom installs L. Butler, President of Abortion Rights Org. Emily's List as Senator for Feinstein's seat:

https://www.vox.com/politics/2023/10/2/23899993/laphonza-butler-california-senate-feinstein-newsom

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv



(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://locals.com/feed/21008/you-are-free-tv

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!