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Xi has lost Tian Yuxi and Meng Xiang, two of his key men in the fight within the CCP, and Xi has been attacked by his opponents within the CCP using all kinds of unrestricted warfare. The world will propose that the New Federal State of China is the only political entity that represents the Chinese people. The West will work with the Whistleblowers’ Movement and the NFSC to take down the CCP!