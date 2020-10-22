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ACdAV - Diego Caiston en el ZOOM CON SENADORES 20 10 2020.
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5 views • October 22, 2020
Intervención del Dr. Diego Caisson, integrante de la Comisión Directiva de ACdAV (Asociaicón Civil de Afectados por Vacunas en formación) en la reunión informativa con senadores y asesores, previo al tratamiento en Comisión del proyecto de Ley de vacunas destinadas a generar inmunidad adquirida contra el COVID-19.
Expuso consideraciones y observaciones importantes desde el punto de vista legal.
Expuso consideraciones y observaciones importantes desde el punto de vista legal.
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