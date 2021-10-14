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Jesus is the Cornerstone, the Foundation!
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50 views • October 14, 2021
Jesus is the foundation in which we should build our lives on. If we don't build on Him, that is, His TEACHINGS in the FOUR GOSPELS, then we will never make it to heaven.
Most professing Christians in the world can't name 5-10 things He taught. Isn't that strange...?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
Most professing Christians in the world can't name 5-10 things He taught. Isn't that strange...?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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