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WARNING!! NANOPARTICLES IN COVID "VACCINES" MAY LINK PPL W/DNA TECHNOLOGY
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92 views • May 11, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
GabbyRae: https://odysee.com/@gabbyraetalker:2
https://odysee.com/@gabbyraetalker:2/WarningNanoparticlesinCovid-Vaccines-mayLinkDNATechnology:4
Although Covid Vaccines have side effects, there are millions of people surviving it. Some are even claiming to have experienced no side effects or very mild one such as a sore arm at injections site. Question remains, what will the long term effect be? This video covers the technical aspects of possible long term effects involving the brain and how it could be controlled via wireless remote linking humanity to the digital world.
References:
TRADOC Mad Scientist 2017: Neurotechnology in National Defense w/ Dr. Giordano
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ez4m_NqSRCU&;;t=1849s
MIRROR SOURCE:
GabbyRae: https://odysee.com/@gabbyraetalker:2
https://odysee.com/@gabbyraetalker:2/WarningNanoparticlesinCovid-Vaccines-mayLinkDNATechnology:4
QUOTE:
MIRROR SOURCE:
GabbyRae: https://odysee.com/@gabbyraetalker:2
https://odysee.com/@gabbyraetalker:2/WarningNanoparticlesinCovid-Vaccines-mayLinkDNATechnology:4
James Giordano, The Drexel Interview (Season 14)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EoIGKH-kU5k
Battelle to Develop Injectable, Bi-Directional Brain Computer Interface...
https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/mdb/insiders/medical-design-briefs/stories/34496
The mRNA Vaccine Artificial Intelligence S.M.A.R.T. Grid...
https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/The-mRNA-Vaccine---the-Artificial-Intelligence-S.M.A.R.T.-Grid:d?r=FtVmbRiRzWDfFCHs2deiU7vtqXQnywiu
Bill Gates has the patent that will connect you to the A.I. Quantum Computer. Vaccine Small Print - Blockchain Brainwave Monitoring...
https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/The-not-so-obvious-patent-Is-this-really-about-block-chain-mining:f?r=FtVmbRiRzWDfFCHs2deiU7vtqXQnywiu
DNA Frequency Bioweapon Links Human Brain to Artificial Intelligence...
https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/DNA-Frequency-Bioweapon-Links-Targeted-Individuals-to-Artificial-Intelligence-Hive-Mind-Control-Grid:5?r=BR1vQ2222yZLe31B6uWxt8wS7QEPhP1M
Thanks to A.I is the perfect psychopath
https://lbry.tv/@psychoNWO:9
Son of Perdition channel...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJqlHw5JAcQ450c30gdSUkA
A Simulated Reality channel...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBT3VPJlhJHeIvmDadeZB5w
GabbyRae: https://odysee.com/@gabbyraetalker:2
https://odysee.com/@gabbyraetalker:2/WarningNanoparticlesinCovid-Vaccines-mayLinkDNATechnology:4
Although Covid Vaccines have side effects, there are millions of people surviving it. Some are even claiming to have experienced no side effects or very mild one such as a sore arm at injections site. Question remains, what will the long term effect be? This video covers the technical aspects of possible long term effects involving the brain and how it could be controlled via wireless remote linking humanity to the digital world.
References:
TRADOC Mad Scientist 2017: Neurotechnology in National Defense w/ Dr. Giordano
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ez4m_NqSRCU&;;t=1849s
MIRROR SOURCE:
GabbyRae: https://odysee.com/@gabbyraetalker:2
https://odysee.com/@gabbyraetalker:2/WarningNanoparticlesinCovid-Vaccines-mayLinkDNATechnology:4
QUOTE:
MIRROR SOURCE:
GabbyRae: https://odysee.com/@gabbyraetalker:2
https://odysee.com/@gabbyraetalker:2/WarningNanoparticlesinCovid-Vaccines-mayLinkDNATechnology:4
James Giordano, The Drexel Interview (Season 14)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EoIGKH-kU5k
Battelle to Develop Injectable, Bi-Directional Brain Computer Interface...
https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/mdb/insiders/medical-design-briefs/stories/34496
The mRNA Vaccine Artificial Intelligence S.M.A.R.T. Grid...
https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/The-mRNA-Vaccine---the-Artificial-Intelligence-S.M.A.R.T.-Grid:d?r=FtVmbRiRzWDfFCHs2deiU7vtqXQnywiu
Bill Gates has the patent that will connect you to the A.I. Quantum Computer. Vaccine Small Print - Blockchain Brainwave Monitoring...
https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/The-not-so-obvious-patent-Is-this-really-about-block-chain-mining:f?r=FtVmbRiRzWDfFCHs2deiU7vtqXQnywiu
DNA Frequency Bioweapon Links Human Brain to Artificial Intelligence...
https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/DNA-Frequency-Bioweapon-Links-Targeted-Individuals-to-Artificial-Intelligence-Hive-Mind-Control-Grid:5?r=BR1vQ2222yZLe31B6uWxt8wS7QEPhP1M
Thanks to A.I is the perfect psychopath
https://lbry.tv/@psychoNWO:9
Son of Perdition channel...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJqlHw5JAcQ450c30gdSUkA
A Simulated Reality channel...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBT3VPJlhJHeIvmDadeZB5w
Keywords
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