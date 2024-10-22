BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Watch Plandemic the Musical. Here is a teaser with my cameo.
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
73 views • 6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Security Guard: They've lied to every last one of us.

Judy Mikovits: It's not like you weren't warned! And they called me crazy. Cheers!

Security Guard: Cheers. "Welcome to the Great Awakening. Come on breath it in. It's the moment we've been praying for, a dream…”

Song: “Together We Will Rise” https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/dpakandjohntwilight/its-our-time-together-we-rise-2


Watch Plandemic the Musical for free: https://rumble.com/v5ijrtx-plandemic-the-musical.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Download the movie at: https://plandemicseries.com

Participate in the Plandemic The Musical Easter Egg Contest: https://roarco.us

healthfreedomnewsmovietruthmasksmusicalmikovitsplandemic
