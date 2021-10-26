© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EMERGENCY UPDATE, SITUATION ON THE ISLAND LA PALMA IS GETTING WORSE, OVER 2,000 EARTHQUAKES IN 12 HRS
Follow
4
Share
Report
896 views • October 26, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y8QcVfpt9gw
PLEASE LISTEN TO THIS EMERGENCY UPDATE FROM HAL TURNER RADIO SHOW
https://htrs-special.s3.us-west-2.ama...
ALERT SITUATION DECLARED ON THE ISLAND OF LA PALMA
https://www.guidetocanaryislands.com/...
EMSC LIVE EARTHQUAKE SITE
https://www.emsc-csem.org/#2
WARNING for all on East Coast of North America (U.S. and CANADA)
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index....
UPDATED 11:24 PM EDT -- SEISMOS JUST ALL WENT BLANK .... Earthquake Swarm - La Palma - If Blows, Wipes Out US East Coast via Tsunami "Yellow Alert" Declared
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index
PLEASE LISTEN TO THIS EMERGENCY UPDATE FROM HAL TURNER RADIO SHOW
https://htrs-special.s3.us-west-2.ama...
ALERT SITUATION DECLARED ON THE ISLAND OF LA PALMA
https://www.guidetocanaryislands.com/...
EMSC LIVE EARTHQUAKE SITE
https://www.emsc-csem.org/#2
WARNING for all on East Coast of North America (U.S. and CANADA)
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index....
UPDATED 11:24 PM EDT -- SEISMOS JUST ALL WENT BLANK .... Earthquake Swarm - La Palma - If Blows, Wipes Out US East Coast via Tsunami "Yellow Alert" Declared
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.