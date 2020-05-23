© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Great Awakening WorldWide Protests PART 3 - Free The World (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
455 views • May 23, 2020
The Great Awakening WorldWide Protests PART 3 - Free The World (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel BananaMedia Q at:-
https://youtu.be/hTv1O9oBaXQ
The fight for freedom goes on! Share this on social media, thank you!
TWITTER: BananaMediaQ (FREEDQM-2Q2Q)
Protests around the world against lockdowns and governments part 3. Another huge compilation of protests everywhere in the world, fighting for Freedom! Like this video and please subscribe! Thank you :D
Protest video Timings:
0:08 - Denver - Colorado (USA)
0:37 - Harrisburg - Pennsylvania (USA
)
0:58 - Augusta - Maine (USA
)
1:14 - Annapolis - Maryland (USA
)
1:39 - St. Paul - Minnesota (USA)
2:04 - Toronto - Ontario (Canada)
2:27 - London - England (UK)
2:41 - Köln - Germany
3:02 - Berlin - Germany
3:27 - Stuttgart - Germany
4:03 - Madrid - Spain
4:43 - Sevilla - Spain
5:12 - Valencia - Spain
5:38 - Sofia - Bulgaria
6:10 - Warsaw - Poland
6:41 - Düsseldorf - Germany
6:57 - Rome - Italy
7:20 - Sao Paulo - Brazil
7:46 - Brasilia - Brazil
8:16 - Rio de Janeiro - Brazil
8:43 - Chicago - Illinois (USA)
9:11 - Springfield - Illinois (USA)
9:30 - San Diego - California (USA)
10:04 - Livermore - California (USA)
10:23 - Huntington Beach - California (USA)
10:52 - Huntington Beach - California (USA) opened up?
11:31 - Allentown - Pennsylvania (USA) president Trump arrival
11:59 - Jacksonville - Florida (USA) Trump support boats
Watch Part 1 here:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=2cmPhUAXsU0
Watch Part 2 here:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=qhhiWQUdrCU
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel BananaMedia Q at:-
https://youtu.be/hTv1O9oBaXQ
The fight for freedom goes on! Share this on social media, thank you!
TWITTER: BananaMediaQ (FREEDQM-2Q2Q)
Protests around the world against lockdowns and governments part 3. Another huge compilation of protests everywhere in the world, fighting for Freedom! Like this video and please subscribe! Thank you :D
Protest video Timings:
0:08 - Denver - Colorado (USA)
0:37 - Harrisburg - Pennsylvania (USA
)
0:58 - Augusta - Maine (USA
)
1:14 - Annapolis - Maryland (USA
)
1:39 - St. Paul - Minnesota (USA)
2:04 - Toronto - Ontario (Canada)
2:27 - London - England (UK)
2:41 - Köln - Germany
3:02 - Berlin - Germany
3:27 - Stuttgart - Germany
4:03 - Madrid - Spain
4:43 - Sevilla - Spain
5:12 - Valencia - Spain
5:38 - Sofia - Bulgaria
6:10 - Warsaw - Poland
6:41 - Düsseldorf - Germany
6:57 - Rome - Italy
7:20 - Sao Paulo - Brazil
7:46 - Brasilia - Brazil
8:16 - Rio de Janeiro - Brazil
8:43 - Chicago - Illinois (USA)
9:11 - Springfield - Illinois (USA)
9:30 - San Diego - California (USA)
10:04 - Livermore - California (USA)
10:23 - Huntington Beach - California (USA)
10:52 - Huntington Beach - California (USA) opened up?
11:31 - Allentown - Pennsylvania (USA) president Trump arrival
11:59 - Jacksonville - Florida (USA) Trump support boats
Watch Part 1 here:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=2cmPhUAXsU0
Watch Part 2 here:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=qhhiWQUdrCU
Category
News and Politics
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.