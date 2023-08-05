WHO and UN – Hands off our children! July 29, 2023 - English Synchronization, Original Production in German

Every healthy human knows that true love protects children. In particular, it protects children from sexual assault and deformity. However, what the WHO and UN are selling with inhumane power as freedom for children, is simply abominable destruction of their personalities, on all levels of their development.
Watch documentary with the mentioned former top UN official whistleblower:
https://rumble.com/v27l8w4-secrets-of-the-united-nations-what-everyone-should-know-the-un-is-the-commu.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=6
Sources/Links:
Report to WHO and UN Agenda 2030:
https://stopworldcontrol.com/?s=children+shoul+have&tcb_sf_post_type%5B%5D=post&tcb_sf_post_type%5B%5D=page
Schools must be equipped with materials on how children become sex partners
https://stopworldcontrol.com/children/
Frits Bernard:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frits_Bernard
MEP de Graaf on the normalization of pedophilia
https://uncutnews.ch/un-muss-aufhoeren-paedophilie-zu-normalisieren/
