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Learn Why the Feds Didn't Stop Buffalo Shooting
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423 views • May 17, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down why the feds did not act to prevent to recent shooting in Buffalo.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/report-authorities-flagged-buffalo-mass-shooting-suspect-as-troubled-a-year-ago/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/buffalo-shooting-suspect-was-on-police-radar-for-threatening-to-shoot-up-school/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/fake-news-rolling-stone-labels-leftist-authoritarian-eco-fascist-buffalo-shooter-a-mainstream-republican/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/buffalo-resident-armed-law-abiding-citizens-key-to-ending-mass-shootings/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/gov-kathy-hochul-we-need-clampdown-on-guns-social-media-to-stop-more-shootings/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/alex-jones-predicted-the-white-supremacist-false-flag-shooting-at-the-grocery-store/
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Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/report-authorities-flagged-buffalo-mass-shooting-suspect-as-troubled-a-year-ago/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/buffalo-shooting-suspect-was-on-police-radar-for-threatening-to-shoot-up-school/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/fake-news-rolling-stone-labels-leftist-authoritarian-eco-fascist-buffalo-shooter-a-mainstream-republican/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/buffalo-resident-armed-law-abiding-citizens-key-to-ending-mass-shootings/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/gov-kathy-hochul-we-need-clampdown-on-guns-social-media-to-stop-more-shootings/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/alex-jones-predicted-the-white-supremacist-false-flag-shooting-at-the-grocery-store/
Get Your Limited Edition Apparel At Cost!
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