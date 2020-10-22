© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Human Rights & Justice Coalition: Racial Disparities
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • October 22, 2020
Human Rights & Justice Coalition presents an episode entitled, Racial Disparities. Brought to you by Human Rights Radio. Racism in America has existed since the colonial era. Discriminatory laws, practices and action have adversely impacted people of color for centuries. We have faced restrictions on our political, social, and economic freedoms. Listen in as we discuss how to finally turn the tide and provide real solutions for social inequity.
Human Rights and Justice Coalition is fighting to raise awareness of racial disparities. Our goal is to seek social and economic justice for individuals whose human and civil rights are being violated or denied. Do you have a story waiting to be shared? Call into our Human Rights Radio Show, leave a voicemail, 314-252-8834, text us, or send an email: [email protected].
#prayfornigeria #endsars #endsarsnow #endpolicebrutality #policebrutality
Human Rights and Justice Coalition is fighting to raise awareness of racial disparities. Our goal is to seek social and economic justice for individuals whose human and civil rights are being violated or denied. Do you have a story waiting to be shared? Call into our Human Rights Radio Show, leave a voicemail, 314-252-8834, text us, or send an email: [email protected].
#prayfornigeria #endsars #endsarsnow #endpolicebrutality #policebrutality
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.