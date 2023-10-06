Create New Account
Russian Tornado-S GMLRS Destroys Crowd of Dozens of 77th Airmobile Brigade AFU
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago

The arrival of the adjustable ammunition of the Tornado-S RSOs along the crowd of Ukrainian soldiers from the 77th airmobile brigade in the field near the village of Kucherov Yar in the territory of the DPR controlled by Ukraine.

Mirrored - December1991

Keywords
russianafutornado-s gmlrs77th airmobile brigade

