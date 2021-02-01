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The Cosmic Gospel- part1
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50 views • February 01, 2021
Have you ever read a passage in the Bible and couldn't understand what it was about? We often interpret what we read through our own perspective, however, when we read the Bible we need to set that aside and read from the ancient writer's perspective. Sometimes we need to push through the weird in order to gain deeper spiritual truth...
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