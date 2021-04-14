© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BLM co-founder facing criticism over property purchases
Follow
1
Share
Report
10 views • April 14, 2021
Sky News contributor Joe Hildebrand says “every single” socialist he’s ever met “was rich”.
It comes after Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has faced criticism and calls for an investigation into her multi-million-dollar real estate purchases, undertaken over the recent years.
“Show me a poor socialist, that’s a yarn,” Mr Hildebrand told Sky News host Paul Murray.
“Rich socialist, not a story. Every single socialist I’ve ever met was rich”.
It comes after Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has faced criticism and calls for an investigation into her multi-million-dollar real estate purchases, undertaken over the recent years.
“Show me a poor socialist, that’s a yarn,” Mr Hildebrand told Sky News host Paul Murray.
“Rich socialist, not a story. Every single socialist I’ve ever met was rich”.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.