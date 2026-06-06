🎵Somewhere Over The Rainbow

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psychedelic rock, baroque folk rock, sitar electric guitar, vibraphone glockenspiel, fuzzed bass ostinato, brushed snare backbeat, tape echo vocals, chamber strings swell, Mellotron choir pads, tambourine lift, 96 BPM, swung 8ths groove, kaleidoscopic wonder, sunset euphoria
[Intro]
[percussive acoustic guitar strumming, 115 BPM]
[Section A]
[bass guitar enters, kick drum on every beat]
[clean electric guitar plays melodic lead line with slides]
[Section B]
[snare and hi-hats enter, full drum kit groove]
[acoustic guitar continues rhythmic strumming]
[electric guitar plays arpeggiated chords]