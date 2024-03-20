NEWEST Solar Eclipse GARBAGE, this has GONE TOO FAR

Viewer discretion advised. I am going to let these eclipse teachers all over the internet have it. Yes it is a sign. But this is being taken way out of context. These internet egg heads are out coming up with any old thing they want to with to sensationalize the April 8 eclipse. They are basically teaching away why it is a sign to begin with. So my language gets a little harsh as I let these people have it. I have had enough of the sensationalism. So please forgive.
You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]
You can also see my videos at my ROOFTOP VIDEOS page on YouTube athttps://youtu.be/PKu5DWmEwXA?si=d9bNkAZ4scJYcbT7 For intensive study of biblical prophecy from a realistic standpoint you can go to the warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.