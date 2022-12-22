Create New Account
These Structures Can Help Marine Life Thrive
Published 18 hours ago |

The future of artificial reefs may lie in their hands! 👐

In this video, Amber Sparks and Emily Callahan, co-founders of Blue Latitudes, a women-owned small business and marine environmental consulting firm that focuses on enhancing the traditional concept of ocean stewardship talk about how they can increase the surface of their artificial reef structures. 👇

According to the co-founding duo, there are companies that sell reef enhancement materials, which ALLOWS their structures to draw in more marine life and create ecosystem value in an area that perhaps wouldn’t have it naturally. 🐟

