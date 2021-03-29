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Hydroponically cultivated chromium cruciferate contains non-toxic and bioavailable forms of chromium that have been metabolized by the plant.
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44 views • March 29, 2021
Hydroponically cultivated chromium cruciferate contains non-toxic and bioavailable forms of chromium that have been metabolized by the plant. Chromium Cruciferate is a plant based supplement that contains natural complexes of chromium, as controlled by nature. Hydroponically cultivated mustard greens bind trivalent chromium to bioavailable phytochelatins, providing a highly concentrated standardized mineral content free from contaminants. Also present are isothiocyanates, sulfurophanes and naturally occurring antioxidants.
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